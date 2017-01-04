Game of Thrones actor James Cosmo enters Celebrity Big Brother house despite having great career behind him

Game of Thrones is one of the biggest shows on TV right now. Millions of people from around the world follow the fantasy drama with ferocious intensity, the show’s actors often becoming worldwide stars thanks to its popularity.
Hoping to cash in on his new-found celebrity is Commander Jeor Mormont actor James Cosmo, who has recently entered the Big Brother house for series 19 of the Celebrity version.
Cosmo’s previous TV work also includes Sons of Anarchy, Midsomer Murders, and Soldier Soldier, while he’s also appeared in Braveheart, Trainspotting, and Troy.
The 68-year-old said when entering the CBB house: “I wouldn't say I'm scared about going into the house. One of the things that I'll miss is listening to Eminem.
He continued: ”I'm in here for an experience, I hope I'm going to enjoy it and that's it. Game, set, match and nothing else.”
In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6
In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6
-
1/34 Ramsay Bolton
Fed to the hounds by his ex-wife
-
2/34 Tommen Baratheon
Jumped out of a window
-
3/34 Rickon Stark
Shot by Ramsay with an arrow
-
4/34 Grand Maester Pycelle
Stabbed by little birds
-
5/34 Loras Tyrell
Wildfire
-
6/34 Alliser Thorne
Hung
-
7/34 Olly
Hung #F*ckOlly
-
8/34 Walder Frey
Ticked off the list
-
9/34 Shaggydog
Head cut off
-
10/34 Summer
Ripped apart by White Walkers
-
11/34 High Sparrow
Wildfire
-
12/34 The Blackfish
Killed off-screen…
-
13/34 Hodor
Hold the door…
-
14/34 Trystane Martell
Stabbed through the face by those damned Sand Snakes
-
15/34 Leaf
Blown up saving Bran
-
16/34 Walda Frey and her little boy
Fed to the hounds
-
17/34 Balon Greyjoy
Thrown off a bridge by his brother
-
18/34 Lady Crane
Fell off a chair
-
19/34 Mace Tyrell
Wildfire
-
20/34 The Waif
Killed in the dark by Arya Stark
-
21/34 Lothar Frey and Black Walder Rivers
Fray pie
-
22/34 Brother Lancel Lannister
Stabbed once then blown up by Wildfire
-
23/34 Lem Lemoncloak
Hung by the Brotherhood Without Banners plus The Hound
-
24/34 Brother Ray
Hung by Leomoncloak and his gang
-
25/34 Three-Eyed Raven
Killed by the Night’s King
-
26/34 Margaery Tyrell
Wildfire
-
27/34 Khal Rhalko, Khal Brozho, Khal Qorro, Khal Forzho, Khal Moro
Burnt by the Mother of Dragons
-
28/34 Roose Bolton
Stabbed in the chest by his own son
-
29/34 Kevan Lannister
Wildfire
-
30/34 Smalljon Umber
Beaten by Tormund
-
31/34 Wun Weg Wun Dar Wun
That Goddamn Ramsay again
-
32/34 Osha
Throat slit by Ramsay
-
33/34 Doran Martell
Stabbed in the hearth by Ellaria Sand
-
34/34 Areo Hotah
Stabbed in the spine by Tyene Sand
Cosmo fans can next catch the actor reprising his role of Mr. Renton in Trainspotting 2 later this year. Meanwhile, other CBB contestants include Ray J (famous for making a sex tape with Kim Kardashian), American reality TV star Speidi, and Jasmine Waltz.
- More about:
- James Cosmo
- Game of Thrones
- Celebrity Big Brother