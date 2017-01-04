  1. Culture
  2. Film
  3. News

Game of Thrones actor James Cosmo enters Celebrity Big Brother house despite having great career behind him

He previously appeared in Sons of Anarchy, Braveheart, and Trainspotting

Click to follow
The Independent Culture
james-cosmo-game-of-thrones.jpg

Game of Thrones is one of the biggest shows on TV right now. Millions of people from around the world follow the fantasy drama with ferocious intensity, the show’s actors often becoming worldwide stars thanks to its popularity.

Hoping to cash in on his new-found celebrity is Commander Jeor Mormont actor James Cosmo, who has recently entered the Big Brother house for series 19 of the Celebrity version.

Cosmo’s previous TV work also includes Sons of Anarchy, Midsomer Murders, and Soldier Soldier, while he’s also appeared in Braveheart, Trainspotting, and Troy

The 68-year-old said when entering the CBB house: “I wouldn't say I'm scared about going into the house. One of the things that I'll miss is listening to Eminem.

He continued: ”I'm in here for an experience, I hope I'm going to enjoy it and that's it. Game, set, match and nothing else.”

In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6

In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6

  • 1/34 Ramsay Bolton

    Fed to the hounds by his ex-wife

  • 2/34 Tommen Baratheon

    Jumped out of a window

  • 3/34 Rickon Stark

    Shot by Ramsay with an arrow

  • 4/34 Grand Maester Pycelle

    Stabbed by little birds

  • 5/34 Loras Tyrell

    Wildfire

  • 6/34 Alliser Thorne

    Hung

  • 7/34 Olly

    Hung #F*ckOlly

  • 8/34 Walder Frey

    Ticked off the list

  • 9/34 Shaggydog

    Head cut off

  • 10/34 Summer

    Ripped apart by White Walkers

  • 11/34 High Sparrow

    Wildfire

  • 12/34 The Blackfish

    Killed off-screen…

  • 13/34 Hodor

    Hold the door…

  • 14/34 Trystane Martell

    Stabbed through the face by those damned Sand Snakes

  • 15/34 Leaf

    Blown up saving Bran

  • 16/34 Walda Frey and her little boy

    Fed to the hounds

  • 17/34 Balon Greyjoy

    Thrown off a bridge by his brother

  • 18/34 Lady Crane

    Fell off a chair

  • 19/34 Mace Tyrell

    Wildfire

  • 20/34 The Waif

    Killed in the dark by Arya Stark

  • 21/34 Lothar Frey and Black Walder Rivers

    Fray pie

  • 22/34 Brother Lancel Lannister

    Stabbed once then blown up by Wildfire

  • 23/34 Lem Lemoncloak

    Hung by the Brotherhood Without Banners plus The Hound

  • 24/34 Brother Ray

    Hung by Leomoncloak and his gang

  • 25/34 Three-Eyed Raven

    Killed by the Night’s King

  • 26/34 Margaery Tyrell

    Wildfire

  • 27/34 Khal Rhalko, Khal Brozho, Khal Qorro, Khal Forzho, Khal Moro

    Burnt by the Mother of Dragons

  • 28/34 Roose Bolton

    Stabbed in the chest by his own son

  • 29/34 Kevan Lannister

    Wildfire

  • 30/34 Smalljon Umber

    Beaten by Tormund

  • 31/34 Wun Weg Wun Dar Wun

    That Goddamn Ramsay again

  • 32/34 Osha

    Throat slit by Ramsay

  • 33/34 Doran Martell

    Stabbed in the hearth by Ellaria Sand

  • 34/34 Areo Hotah

    Stabbed in the spine by Tyene Sand

Cosmo fans can next catch the actor reprising his role of Mr. Renton in Trainspotting 2 later this year. Meanwhile, other CBB contestants include Ray J (famous for making a sex tape with Kim Kardashian), American reality TV star Speidi, and Jasmine Waltz.

Comments