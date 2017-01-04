Game of Thrones actor James Cosmo enters Celebrity Big Brother house despite having great career behind him

Game of Thrones is one of the biggest shows on TV right now. Millions of people from around the world follow the fantasy drama with ferocious intensity, the show’s actors often becoming worldwide stars thanks to its popularity.

Hoping to cash in on his new-found celebrity is Commander Jeor Mormont actor James Cosmo, who has recently entered the Big Brother house for series 19 of the Celebrity version.

Cosmo’s previous TV work also includes Sons of Anarchy, Midsomer Murders, and Soldier Soldier, while he’s also appeared in Braveheart, Trainspotting, and Troy.

The 68-year-old said when entering the CBB house: “I wouldn't say I'm scared about going into the house. One of the things that I'll miss is listening to Eminem.

He continued: ”I'm in here for an experience, I hope I'm going to enjoy it and that's it. Game, set, match and nothing else.”

In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6







34 show all In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6

































































1/34 Ramsay Bolton Fed to the hounds by his ex-wife

2/34 Tommen Baratheon Jumped out of a window

3/34 Rickon Stark Shot by Ramsay with an arrow

4/34 Grand Maester Pycelle Stabbed by little birds

5/34 Loras Tyrell Wildfire

6/34 Alliser Thorne Hung

7/34 Olly Hung #F*ckOlly

8/34 Walder Frey Ticked off the list

9/34 Shaggydog Head cut off

10/34 Summer Ripped apart by White Walkers

11/34 High Sparrow Wildfire

12/34 The Blackfish Killed off-screen…

13/34 Hodor Hold the door…

14/34 Trystane Martell Stabbed through the face by those damned Sand Snakes

15/34 Leaf Blown up saving Bran

16/34 Walda Frey and her little boy Fed to the hounds

17/34 Balon Greyjoy Thrown off a bridge by his brother

18/34 Lady Crane Fell off a chair

19/34 Mace Tyrell Wildfire

20/34 The Waif Killed in the dark by Arya Stark

21/34 Lothar Frey and Black Walder Rivers Fray pie

22/34 Brother Lancel Lannister Stabbed once then blown up by Wildfire

23/34 Lem Lemoncloak Hung by the Brotherhood Without Banners plus The Hound

24/34 Brother Ray Hung by Leomoncloak and his gang

25/34 Three-Eyed Raven Killed by the Night’s King

26/34 Margaery Tyrell Wildfire

27/34 Khal Rhalko, Khal Brozho, Khal Qorro, Khal Forzho, Khal Moro Burnt by the Mother of Dragons

28/34 Roose Bolton Stabbed in the chest by his own son

29/34 Kevan Lannister Wildfire

30/34 Smalljon Umber Beaten by Tormund

31/34 Wun Weg Wun Dar Wun That Goddamn Ramsay again

32/34 Osha Throat slit by Ramsay

33/34 Doran Martell Stabbed in the hearth by Ellaria Sand

34/34 Areo Hotah Stabbed in the spine by Tyene Sand

Cosmo fans can next catch the actor reprising his role of Mr. Renton in Trainspotting 2 later this year. Meanwhile, other CBB contestants include Ray J (famous for making a sex tape with Kim Kardashian), American reality TV star Speidi, and Jasmine Waltz.