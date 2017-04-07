Ghost in the Shell to be righted with new animated version

Ghost in the Shell may have only just hit cinemas, but already it is getting a reboot.

Perhaps capitalising on the demand for a non-Hollywoodized version of the story, studio Production I.G, which worked on the 1995 Japanese film, has announced that it is teaming up with director Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki for a new animated Ghost in the Shell movie.

Kamiyama was behind Production I.G's Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex which was released in 2004, while Aramaki, best known for Appleseed and Appleseed Ex Machina, is new to the GITS world.

With negative reviews and a whitewashing controversy governing the conversation surrounding the live-action, Scarlett Johansson-fronted Ghost in the Shell, Paramount/DreamWorks studios look set to lose around $60 million due to poor box-office takings.

There is no release date yet for the animated version, and it remains to be seen whether it gets much of a release outside of Japan.