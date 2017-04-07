  1. Culture
Ghost in the Shell to be righted with new animated version

It is likely to be much more faithful to the manga

Ghost in the Shell may have only just hit cinemas, but already it is getting a reboot.

Perhaps capitalising on the demand for a non-Hollywoodized version of the story, studio Production I.G, which worked on the 1995 Japanese film, has announced that it is teaming up with director Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki for a new animated Ghost in the Shell movie.

Kamiyama was behind Production I.G's Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex which was released in 2004, while Aramaki, best known for Appleseed and Appleseed Ex Machina, is new to the GITS world.

With negative reviews and a whitewashing controversy governing the conversation surrounding the live-action, Scarlett Johansson-fronted Ghost in the Shell, Paramount/DreamWorks studios look set to lose around $60 million due to poor box-office takings.

There is no release date yet for the animated version, and it remains to be seen whether it gets much of a release outside of Japan.

