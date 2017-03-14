  1. Culture
  2. Film
  3. News

Girl with the Dragon Tattoo sequel confirmed - but Daniel Craig and Rooney Mara won't be in it

The Girl in the Spider's Web will adapt the fourth book in the Millennium series, famously not penned by creator Stieg Larsson

Click to follow
The Independent Culture
girl-with-dragon-tattoo.jpg

Lisbeth Salander is back - though you might not recognise her. 

Sony has confirmed (via The Hollywood Reporter) that The Girl in the Spider's Web is set for a 5 October, 2018 release; a follow-up to The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, though it adapts the fourth book in the Millennium series - written by David Lagercrantz following the death of the original trilogy's author, Stieg Larsson, in 2004.

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has penned the screenplay, previously telling Collider: "With The Girl in the Spider’s Web, the girl [Lisbeth Salander] is really the central character. She’s the whole thing. It’s not really [Mikael] Blomkvist."

  • Read more

Peaky Blinders creator writing Girl with the Dragon Tattoo sequel

Rooney Mara and Daniel Craig, who starred in David Fincher's 2011 remake of the original Swedish adaptation, will not return; Craig was supposedly optioned for two more sequels, but demanded a pay raise that made his involvement impossible due to the studio's demands that Spider's Web be produced on a much lower budget. 

Knight further teased how the two films will be different, including:  "...A couple of books have been skipped, so it is different, in that sense. It’s really taking a very strong central character and thinking, how do you execute this? It’s quite different."

Peaky Blinders: Behind-the-scenes and concept art

Peaky Blinders: Behind-the-scenes and concept art

  • 1/15

    Cillian Murphy filming at the horse fair

    BBC

  • 2/15

    The Eden Club

    BBC

  • 3/15

    Inside The Eden Club

    BBC

  • 4/15 The new Garrison pub

    BBC

  • 5/15

    Inside the new Garrison pub

    BBC

  • 6/15

    London (though scenes were actually filmed in Bolton)

    BBC

  • 7/15

    London, post bar fight

    BBC

  • 8/15

    Solomon's Headquarters

    BBC

  • 9/15

    Inside Solomon's Headquarters

    BBC

  • 10/15

    Tommy's office

    BBC

  • 11/15

  • 12/15

  • 13/15

  • 14/15

  • 15/15


Don't Breathe director Fede Alvarez has been brought on to helm the sequel and is currently meeting with potential actresses for the role of Salander, with an eye to begin production in September. 

The Girl in the Spider's Web is set for release 5 October, 2018.

Comments