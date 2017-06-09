Dick Tracy star Glenne Headly has died aged 63, it has been reported.

The Emmy-nominated TV and film actress was in production on the Hulu comedy series Future Man, which was created by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

Headly, who was married to actor and director John Malcovich for six years, starred in feature films including Dirty Rotten Scoundrels alongside Steve Martin, and in 1990's Dick Tracy with Warren Beatty.

She appeared as the mother of Lindsay Lohan's character in Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen in 2004, and alongside Demi Moore, David Duchovny and Amber Heard in The Joneses.

She played the mother of Emma Watson's character in The Circle, an American "techno-thriller" based on Dave Eggers' novel of the same name.

A representative for Headly told the Hollywood Reporter: "It is with deep sorrow that we can confirm the passing of Glenne Headly.

"We ask that her family's privacy be respected in this difficult time."

No cause of death was given. Headly is survived by her husband Byron McCulloch and son Stirling.