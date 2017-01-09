Following the passing of both Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds late last year, fans and friends from around the world paying tribute to the pair.

Fittingly, at the Golden Globes, Hollywood’s finest remembered both actors through various means, including a one minute video looking back at their best roles on camera.

Also paying was Meryl Streep, who finished her already famous speech by saying: “As my friend, the dear departed Princess Leia, said to me once, take your broken heart, make it into art.”

Hours before the Golden Globes aired, HBO broadcast their documentary, Bright Lights, which centres on the pair’s relationship.

1/9 American actor and singer Debbie Reynolds smiles and holds her infant daughter, Carrie Fisher Getty

2/9 American actress Debbie Reynolds with her daughter Carrie Fisher Getty

3/9 Actress Debbie Reynolds, poses with her children Carrie Fisher and Todd Fisher Getty

4/9 Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher arrive at the premiere of 'Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith' Getty

5/9 Actress Carrie Fisher and her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds Getty

6/9 Actress Debbie Reynolds accepts the Life Achievement Award from her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher onstage at the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Getty

7/9 Actresses Carrie Fisher, Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award recipient Debbie Reynolds, and Billie Lourd pose in the press room during the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California Getty

8/9 A candle is seen on the star for Debbie Reynolds on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California Getty

9/9 A view of a temporary star made by fans in tribute to actress Carrie Fisher on Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California Getty

La La Land swept the majority of awards at the Golden Globes, taking home seven, including Best Musical or Comedy, best director for Damien Chazelle, and best soundtrack. You can see the full nominations list here.

Also at the awards ceremony, various celebrities mocked Donald Trump, including Streep, Hugh Laurie and Jimmy Fallon.