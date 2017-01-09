If you're wondering why you've never heard of the hot new film everyone at the Golden Globes is talking about, Hidden Fences, there's a very good reason why.

That film does not exist. Fences, the Denzel Washington-directed film which just won Viola Davis a Best Supporting Actress gong, exists; so does the NASA drama Hidden Figures, starring Janelle Monae, Octavia Spencer, and Taraji P. Henson.

Yet, both NBC's Jenna Bush Hager and Michael Keaton made the awkward flub; the first during her debut stint reporting the Golden Globes red carpet, while attempting to ask Pharrell Williams about his best original score nomination for Hidden Figures.

Williams, of course, had nothing to do with Fences; with his reaction to the misnaming of the movie hilariously, and rather gloriously, restrained. Keeping the kind of composure most of us mere mortals simply wouldn't be capable of.

Keaton then appeared to make the same mistake while reading out Davis' nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category; there's always the chance he was attempting to make a reference to the earlier awkwardness, but it's hard to think he'd attempt to make a fairly niche joke on such a widely-televised stage.

"you're nominated for Hidden Fences" pic.twitter.com/7My6dtEkbG — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 9, 2017



Twitter, certainly, was out for blood; hilariously taking down both Hager and Keaton for their flub.

Jenna Bush just asked Pharrell about "Hidden Fences". I guess all black movies look the same to her. #goldenglobes — Leo Spy (@binarycool) January 9, 2017

"Congratulations to Hidden Moonlight Fences" - Every White Person at the #GoldenGlobes — Jenny Yang (@jennyyangtv) January 9, 2017

the only thing sadder than “Hidden Fences” is the fact that someone in Hollywood is going to pitch HIDDEN FENCES tomorrow. #GoldenGlobes — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) January 9, 2017

The whole "Hidden Fences" thing is actually a big deal. A slip-up that's so, so indicative of the biggest problem in Hollywood. — Carina MacKenzie (@cadlymack) January 9, 2017



In film, Oscar favourite La La Land looms large in the nominations, having already picked up wins with both the New York Film Critics Circle and the Critics Choice Award; with the Globes' genre division giving some surprise love to the likes of Sing Street, Deadpool, and Viggo Mortensen in Captain Fantastic.

TV was dominated by the big winners at this year's Emmys - namely Game of Thrones, The People v. O.J. Simpson, and Veep - alongside some more recent programmes; with Atlanta, Stranger Things, and Westworld all receiving welcomed nominations.

You can keep up to date with all the winners for both film and television here.