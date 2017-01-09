Golden Globes host Jimmy Fallon encountered what is surely everyone's biggest nightmare when faced with a stage televised across the world.

Mere moments after he stepped on stage, it looked as if Fallon's teleprompter had failed: leading to nervously start joking off the cuff, "I can think of something - cut to Justin Timberlake, please and he'll just wink at me or something, this is great. You know what, I'll make up this monologue."

As soon as the teleprompter was fixed, Fallon soon turned to what was the recurring theme of his jokes throughout his opening monologue: last year's election and the incoming presidency of Donald Trump.

An obvious target for the Golden Globes was allusion between Trump and Game of Thrones, which Fallon was quick to connect by declaring: "A lot of people wondering what is would have been like if King Joffrey had lived. Well, in 12 days we're going to find out."

In film, Oscar favourite La La Land looms large in the nominations, having already picked up wins with both the New York Film Critics Circle and the Critics Choice Award; with the Globes' genre division giving some surprise love to the likes of Sing Street, Deadpool, and Viggo Mortensen in Captain Fantastic.

#GoldenGlobes: Watch Jimmy Fallon ad-lib his opening monologue after the teleprompter malfunctions https://t.co/6xAQpyikLp pic.twitter.com/Gk3Q048kKA — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 9, 2017

TV was dominated by the big winners at this year's Emmys - namely Game of Thrones, The People v. O.J. Simpson, and Veep - alongside some more recent programmes; with Atlanta, Stranger Things, and Westworld all receiving welcomed nominations.

