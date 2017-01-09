This year's Golden Globes truly belonged to La La Land.

The film achieved an incredible, record-breaking sweep of seven wins; besting previous record holders Midnight Express and One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest and winning in every category it was nominated for.

That meant wins for Best Comedy/Musical, Best Director for Damien Chazelle, Best Actor in a Musical/Comedy for Ryan Gosling, Best Actress in a Musical/Comedy for Emma Stone, Best Screenplay, Best Film Score, and Best Original Song for 'City of Stars'.

Chazelle's dreamy modern musical stars Gosling and Stone as a couple of dreamers just trying to make it big in Hollywood; she, a lonely aspiring actress, and he, a cocky jazz pianist.

Elsewhere, predicted wins came in for Isabelle Huppert for Elle and Casey Affleck for Manchester by the Sea, while Moonlight nabbed Best Drama.

TV was largely dominated by British-style fare in the dramatic genre, with wins for both The Crown and The Night Manager; while Donald Glover's sublime Atlanta fared well in the comedy category. The People v OJ Simpson also continued its winning streak from the Emmys, with an unsurprising (but deserving) win for Sarah Paulson.

You can read the full list of winners here.