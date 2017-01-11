The president of Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has stood by his decision to honour Meryl Streep with the Cecil B. DeMille Award following her impassioned speech which candidly criticised president-elect Donald Trump.

Lorenzo Soria sent an email to the actor who has been the talk of the ceremony which saw musical drama La La Land awarded seven wins.

Streep - who never once mentioned Trump's name - lashed out at the way he mocked a disabled reporter during his presidential campaign. Her speech has been largely commended following the event, but some - including Trump himself - have criticised the actor's decision to choose that moment to voice her opinions on Barack Obama's successor.

Soria, however, wants the world to know that Streep will always be a winner in the HFPA's eyes.

His heartfelt email read as follows: "Dear Meryl, Congratulations once again on being the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Cecil B. DeMille Award recipient. We stand proudly behind our choice, and we applaud your 40 years of captivating work. You’re a class act, in and out of character. As an organisation of journalists, the HFPA stands by your defence of free expression and we reject any calls for censorship. We thank you for your unwavering support for the arts. With gratitude and respect, Lorenzo Soria"

This year's Golden Globes also saw wins for film Moonlight, Nocturnal Animals and Elle while The Crown and The Night Manager were among the biggest TV victors.

