Awards season is well underway, the Golden Globes taking place this Sunday. Security at the event will be notably large, with law-enforcement agencies and private services both in attendance.

According to reports, the FBI, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s and Beverly Hills Police Department will be working with numerous guards booked by the organisers.

“This is obviously a high-profile event and there’s a tremendous amount of security put into this,” a spokesperson for Beverly Hills PD, Lt. Lincoln Hoshino, told Variety.

Taking place at the Beverly Hilton, numerous famous actors will be attending, the likes of Natalie Portman, Casey Affleck, and Mahershala Ali all expected to pick up awards. Late night host Jimmy Fallon will be hosting.

As with all these Hollywood-type events, after-parties will be taking place across Beverly Hills: The Hilton has apparently created a pre-planned transportation system for guests.

Ricky Gervais' most controversial Golden Globes moments







9 show all Ricky Gervais' most controversial Golden Globes moments















1/9 2012 - When he compared Lady Gaga to Elton John "Our next presenter is the Queen of Pop. Not you Elton. Sit down."

2/9 2012 - putting the importance of the Golden Globes into perspective "The Golden Globes are to the Oscars what Kim Kardashian is to Kate Middleton."

3/9 2011 - on Johnny Depp & Angelina Jolie's 'The Tourist' "This ridiculous rumour going around that the only reason The Tourist was nominated is so that the Hollywood Foreign Press can hang out with Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie. That is rubbish. They also accepted bribes."

4/9 2012 - ...and following it up a year later when Johnny Depp appeared on-stage "Have you seen The Tourist yet?"

5/9 2016: On the recent arrest of 'El Chapo' "I’m going to do this monologue and then go into hiding. Not even Sean Penn will find me … snitch.”

6/9 2011: On Demi Moore's relationship with the much younger Ashton Kutcher "Please welcome Ashton Kutcher's dad, Bruce Willis."

7/9 2010: Introducing Mel Gibson to the stage "I like a drink as much as the next man, unless the next man is Mel Gibson."

8/9 2016: On Mel Gibson's sexist comments to a policewoman in 2006 "What the f**k does sugar tits even mean?"

9/9 2016: ...and probably the most offensive of all “I’m going to be nice tonight. I’ve changed — not as much as Bruce Jenner. Obviously. Now Caitlyn Jenner, of course. What a year she’s had! She became a role model for trans-people everywhere, showing great bravery in breaking down barriers and destroying stereotypes. She didn’t do a lot for women drivers. But you can’t have everything, can ya? Not at the same time.”

“I know that we’re using a lot of technology at the event,” officer Hoshino said when asked whether guards with body armour could be expected. “We consider this a large-scale event, and there’s going to be a multi-agency response.”

Also up for awards are Andrew Garfield for his turn in Hacksaw Ridge, Amy Adams for Arrival, and seven-time Globe winner Meryl Streep for Florence Foster Jenkins. Read the full list of nominations here.