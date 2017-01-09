With a great, big, modern musical like La La Land leading the nominations for the 2017 Golden Globes; there was no way host Jimmy Fallon could resist sapping up just a little of the bombast.

Fallon opened the ceremony by paying tribute to the Damien Chazelle-directed film's already iconic opening sequence, which takes place on a congested LA highway; though Fallon's version included a few celebrity cameos from the likes of Nicole Kidman, Amy Adams, Ryan Reynolds, Kit Harington, and previous host Tina Fey.

Perhaps most exciting for TV fans was seeing the Stranger Things kids get down for a little freestyle rap, all ending in the grand resurrection everyone was praying for: yes, Barb is back, baby!

Justin Timberlake finally offered some parting advice; taking the time to wheel out that tried-and-tested Fallon impression he loves so much.

La La Land looms large in the nominations, having already picked up wins with both the New York Film Critics Circle and the Critics Choice Award; with the Globes' genre division giving some surprise love to the likes of Sing Street, Deadpool, and Viggo Mortensen in Captain Fantastic.

TV was dominated by the big winners at this year's Emmys - namely Game of Thrones, The People v. O.J. Simpson, and Veep - alongside some more recent programmes; with Atlanta, Stranger Things, and Westworld all receiving welcomed nominations.

You can keep updated on the winners in both the film and television categories here.