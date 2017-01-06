When are they taking place?

This year’s Golden Globes will be held on Sunday 8 January at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles

What time does it start?

It all kicks off at 1 am on Monday morning in the UK, finishing around 4 am. For those in the US, it starts at 8 pm ET.

How can I watch it?

Sadly those of us in the UK are unable to watch the Globes as they happen but US film fans can tune into NBC from 7 pm ET when the red carpet pre-show begins. Those wishing to watch the ceremony online can do so thanks to NBC Online.

Who is hosting?

The Tonight Show’s Jimmy Fallon has stepped up to host this year’s event, taking over from Ricky Gervais (who happened to previously host four times). Fallon has previously stated the event will kick off with a big musical number starring the likes of Kit Harrington, Ryan Reynolds and previous host Tina Fey. Expect to see clips from the segment shared all over Facebook for weeks to come.

Who is presenting?

Golden Globe host Jimmy Fallon

So far, the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Anna Kendrick, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jessica Chastain, Amy Schumer, Drew Barrymore, Zoe Saldana, Steve Carell, Diego Luna, and Sienna Miller have been confirmed to be presenting awards. Expect more to be announced shortly.

Who is nominated?

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Best Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy

20th Century Women

Deadpool

Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool



Florence Foster Jenkins

La La Land

Sing Street

Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Amy Adams, Arrival

Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Natalie Portman in Jackie

Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women

Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply

Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen

Emma Stone, La La Land

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in La La Land



Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Joel Edgerton, Loving

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Andrew Garfield in Hacksaw Ridge



Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Best Performance By an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins

Dev Patel, Lion

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Best Performance by Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Best Director, Motion Picture

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy

Colin Farrell, The Lobster

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Jonah Hill, War Dogs

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

La La Land

Nocturnal Animals

Moonlight

Manchester by the Sea

Hell or High Water

Original Score, Motion Picture

Moonlight

La La Land

Arrival

Lion

Hidden Figures

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

Sing

Zootopia

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls

“City of Stars,” La La Land

“Faith,” Sing

“Gold,” Gold

“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

Divines

Elle

Neruda

The Salesman

Toni Erdmann

Father-daughter comedy Toni Erdmann



Best Television Series, Drama

The Crown

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Atlanta

Blackish

Mozart in the Jungle

Transparent

Veep

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

American Crime

The Dresser

The Night Manager

The Night Of

The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story

The People v OJ Simpson

Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Blackish

Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Nick Nolte, Graves

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture

Made for Television

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Tom Hiddleston in The Night Manager

Bryan Cranston, All the Way

Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story

John Turturro, The Night Of

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story

Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager

John Lithgow, The Crown

John Lithgow in The Crown (Netflix)



Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

John Travolta, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Keri Russell, The Americans

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Olivia Colman, The Night Manager

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Lena Heady in Game of Thrones (HBO/SkyAtlantic)



Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience

Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story

Charlotte Rampling, London Spy

Kerry Washington, Confirmation

Best Performance By an Actress in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce

Issa Rae, Insecure

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Tracee Ellis Ross, Blackish

Who is going to win?

Moonlight

For the major film categories, both Moonlight and La La Land are expected to dominate, various critics labelling both masterpieces. For best actor in a drama, Casey Affleck is thought to be ahead for his turn in Manchester By The Sea, while best actor in comedy may very well go to outsider Ryan Reynolds for Deadpool.

Natalie Portman and Amy Adams are in hot contention for best actress in a drama, while musical will likely go to Hollywood darling Emma Stone. Foreign language film, meanwhile, sees a tough fight between Elle and Toni Erdman, both loved by critics.

Television wise, we can likely expect Atlanta to pick up the majority of comedy awards, Donald Glover’s series being a surprisingly fresh and hilarious show unlike any other. Drama wise, it's slightly more in the air but Game of Thrones and Stranger Things look set for multiple awards. Limited series, meanwhile, is a two-horse race between The People v OJ and The Night Of.