When are they taking place?
This year’s Golden Globes will be held on Sunday 8 January at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles
What time does it start?
It all kicks off at 1 am on Monday morning in the UK, finishing around 4 am. For those in the US, it starts at 8 pm ET.
How can I watch it?
Sadly those of us in the UK are unable to watch the Globes as they happen but US film fans can tune into NBC from 7 pm ET when the red carpet pre-show begins. Those wishing to watch the ceremony online can do so thanks to NBC Online.
Who is hosting?
The Tonight Show’s Jimmy Fallon has stepped up to host this year’s event, taking over from Ricky Gervais (who happened to previously host four times). Fallon has previously stated the event will kick off with a big musical number starring the likes of Kit Harrington, Ryan Reynolds and previous host Tina Fey. Expect to see clips from the segment shared all over Facebook for weeks to come.
Who is presenting?
So far, the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Anna Kendrick, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jessica Chastain, Amy Schumer, Drew Barrymore, Zoe Saldana, Steve Carell, Diego Luna, and Sienna Miller have been confirmed to be presenting awards. Expect more to be announced shortly.
Who is nominated?
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Best Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy
20th Century Women
Deadpool
Florence Foster Jenkins
La La Land
Sing Street
Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Amy Adams, Arrival
Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply
Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Joel Edgerton, Loving
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Best Performance By an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins
Dev Patel, Lion
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals
Best Performance by Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Best Director, Motion Picture
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy
Colin Farrell, The Lobster
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Jonah Hill, War Dogs
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
La La Land
Nocturnal Animals
Moonlight
Manchester by the Sea
Hell or High Water
Original Score, Motion Picture
Moonlight
La La Land
Arrival
Lion
Hidden Figures
Best Motion Picture, Animated
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
Sing
Zootopia
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls
“City of Stars,” La La Land
“Faith,” Sing
“Gold,” Gold
“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana
Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language
Divines
Elle
Neruda
The Salesman
Toni Erdmann
Best Television Series, Drama
The Crown
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Atlanta
Blackish
Mozart in the Jungle
Transparent
Veep
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
American Crime
The Dresser
The Night Manager
The Night Of
The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story
Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath
Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy
Anthony Anderson, Blackish
Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Nick Nolte, Graves
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture
Made for Television
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Bryan Cranston, All the Way
Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story
John Turturro, The Night Of
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story
Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager
John Lithgow, The Crown
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
John Travolta, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story
Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Drama
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Keri Russell, The Americans
Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Olivia Colman, The Night Manager
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience
Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story
Charlotte Rampling, London Spy
Kerry Washington, Confirmation
Best Performance By an Actress in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
Issa Rae, Insecure
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
Tracee Ellis Ross, Blackish
Who is going to win?
For the major film categories, both Moonlight and La La Land are expected to dominate, various critics labelling both masterpieces. For best actor in a drama, Casey Affleck is thought to be ahead for his turn in Manchester By The Sea, while best actor in comedy may very well go to outsider Ryan Reynolds for Deadpool.
Natalie Portman and Amy Adams are in hot contention for best actress in a drama, while musical will likely go to Hollywood darling Emma Stone. Foreign language film, meanwhile, sees a tough fight between Elle and Toni Erdman, both loved by critics.
Television wise, we can likely expect Atlanta to pick up the majority of comedy awards, Donald Glover’s series being a surprisingly fresh and hilarious show unlike any other. Drama wise, it's slightly more in the air but Game of Thrones and Stranger Things look set for multiple awards. Limited series, meanwhile, is a two-horse race between The People v OJ and The Night Of.
