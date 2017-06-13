Goosebumps was a surprise hit both critically and commercially upon its release in 2016 (2015 in the US) so it came as no surprise to hear a sequel would follow. Now fresh announcements have shed light on what fans can expect from the follow-up.

First up, the release date has been set for 21 September 2018 with director Rob Letterman remaining behind the camera.

Going by the film's working title, it seems as if the sequel will find inspiration in one of author R.L. Stine's most frightening tales - Horrorland is most certainly a reference to the 16th ever Goosebumps book titled 'One Day at HorrorLand' (1994) set in a theme park filled with all kinds of monsters.

It's also been confirmed that Jack Black will be returning as Stine as well as Slappy the Dummy, news that the author himself made clear on social media.

Goosebumps - Trailer

The first Goosebumps film grossed over $150 million (£118m) from a budget of $84 million (£66m). It co-starred Odeya Rush, Amy Ryan and 13 Reasons Why actor Dylan Minnette.

The wait for a 'Piano Lessons Can Be Murder' film continues...