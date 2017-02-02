Watch every day in Groundhog Day played at once

Harold Ramis’ 1993 film Groundhog Day, fittingly given its premise, will last forever. I still have a huge fondness for it and I’m sure future cinephiles will continue to, the movie having a unique blend of cheesiness and sentimentality but also darkness and humour.

In honour of the real world Groundhog Day, a YouTuber has re-sequenced the film so all of its days take place side-by-side.

“I wanted to see what it would be like if the events of the movie "Groundhog Day" all took place simultaneously,” Neil Fennell wrote in the video’s description.

“The film shows 37 separate days from Phil's thousands of Groundhog Days in Punxsutawney. Every frame of the movie is used from days 1-37, with the exception of a few crossfades.”

In addition to just generally being quite trippy, the video shows how peculiar the the film must have been to shoot - a real headache for the script supervisor. For any given setup, say, Phil and Rita in the diner, Bill Murray and Andi McDowell had to shoot differing versions of essentially the same conversation in addition to the standard multiple takes the director would have required. Those extras must have been on set for a long time.