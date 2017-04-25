Chris Pratt thinks he knows what went wrong with Suicide Squad

Chris Pratt has suggested that Suicide Squad struggled with audiences because it didn't take the time to develop its characters.

Speaking to i09, the Guardians of the Galaxy star was asked why the rival franchise hadn't had as much success as the box office as his own.

"I really like all the Warner Bros. movies," he said. "I think they're really cool and I'm not a real tough critic on those movies. But one of the flaws might have been they were introducing too many characters in Suicide Squad.

"They spent 10 minutes telling us why we should care about these characters, rather than creating trilogies for each character and convincing us to care about the characters."

To compare, he then praised the way Marvel developed their cinematic universe as the main reason for its success.

"It's like hardwood. They grew it really slowly so it's strong. They didn't create The Avengers first. They did Iron Man. And they tested it to make sure it worked. Then they did Iron Man II and Iron Man III, then they did Captain America, then they did Thor. And they created a thirst for these characters, and that's when they put them in The Avengers."

Suicide Squad director David Ayer admitted that mistakes had been made during the film, particularly when it came to Jared Leto's much-hyped Joker.

Replying to a fan earlier this year he wrote: "Wish I had a time machine. I'd make Joker the main villain and engineer a more grounded story. I have to give the characters the stories and plots they deserve next time."

Pratt's latest film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is due for release on 28 April.