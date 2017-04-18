Has Marvel knocked it out of the park once more?

If the first reactions from critics are to be believed, the answer's a firm yes; Twitter saw some initial, spoiler-free responses to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hit the web ahead of the embargo for reviews being officially lifted on 24 April.

And the outlook is overwhelmingly positive, with some declaring the "funny, action-packed, emotional" film the very best of the Marvel cinematic universe, only building on the film's extremely rare 100% score in a test screening earlier this year.

The film sees the return of Chris Pratt's Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana's Gamora, and Dave Bautista's Drax; alongside Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel lending their voices to Rocket and Baby Groot. Michael Rooker's Yondu and Karen Gillan's Nebula also return, potentially as new members of the Guardians; while Pom Klementieff and Kurt Russell join as Mantis and Ego the Living Planet, the latter happening to be Star-Lord's dad.

The sequel is set two-to-three months after the first film, as the Guardians come face-to-face with a new threat and Elizabeth Debicki's Ayesha, the golden High Priestess and leader of the Sovereign people.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 - Trailer 3

You can check out the first reactions to the film below.



GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY 2 kept a smile on my face from beginning to end. Funny, action packed, emotional, and tons of surprises. Thumbs up. pic.twitter.com/aIz7Redwin — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 18, 2017

Don't think I've heard so much laughter at a press screening. People seemed to really be digging Guardians Vol. 2. Can't say more (yet) — Aaron Couch (@AaronCouch) April 18, 2017

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2 is exciting, funny, gorgeous & a helluva tearjerker. For many, it will become their new favorite Marvel movie pic.twitter.com/Po4ZOSPs8Q — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) April 18, 2017

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is a whole heap of fun. Gorgeous, a bit mad, and surprisingly emotional. And yes, Baby Groot is everything. — Haleigh Foutch (@HaleighFoutch) April 18, 2017

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL 2 is a lot of fun. Action-packed & even more classic '70s/early '80s music cues. — Anna Klassen (@AnnaJKlassen) April 18, 2017

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is funnier than the original, a ton of surprises, and an unexpected emotional profoundness. I am Groot. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) April 18, 2017

Damn. I loved Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. @JamesGunn is a hero and surprise faces steal the show. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) April 18, 2017

Loved Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2. Surprisingly moving. Incredible visual effects and production design. — Gregory Ellwood (@TheGregoryE) April 18, 2017

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL 2. is very fun. Takes the EMPIRE "split up your characters" strategy. Drax is a hoot. Baby Groot steals the show — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) April 18, 2017

Holy smokes was Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol 2 fun! I had a smile plastered on my face nearly the whole time. Tons of Easter eggs too. pic.twitter.com/558Q7nw8yN — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) April 18, 2017

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is filled with tons of surprises and an unexpected amount of emotion. Another Marvel winner. — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) April 18, 2017

Had tons of fun with Guardians of the Galaxy 2. Incredibly funny, beautifully colorful, and great continuations of the heroes. Super happy! — (((Eric Eisenberg))) (@eeisenberg) April 18, 2017

I say without hyperbole: #GotGVol2 is MCU at its very best. Grand adventure with intimate stakes. Uses every damn color in the crayon box. — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) April 18, 2017

Hate to be the Voice of Reason, but GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2 isn't as good as the first. What felt fresh now feels forced. 2.5/4 stars — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) April 18, 2017

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hits UK cinemas 28 April.