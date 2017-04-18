  1. Culture
  2. Film
  3. News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: First reactions call it hilarious, surprisingly emotional

Critics' initial responses landed on Twitter ahead of the film's review embargo dropping on 24 April

Click to follow
The Independent Culture
guardians-of-the-galaxy-2.jpg

Has Marvel knocked it out of the park once more?

If the first reactions from critics are to be believed, the answer's a firm yes; Twitter saw some initial, spoiler-free responses to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hit the web ahead of the embargo for reviews being officially lifted on 24 April. 

And the outlook is overwhelmingly positive, with some declaring the "funny, action-packed, emotional" film the very best of the Marvel cinematic universe, only building on the film's extremely rare 100% score in a test screening earlier this year. 

Read more

The film sees the return of Chris Pratt's Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana's Gamora, and Dave Bautista's Drax; alongside Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel lending their voices to Rocket and Baby Groot. Michael Rooker's Yondu and Karen Gillan's Nebula also return, potentially as new members of the Guardians; while Pom Klementieff and Kurt Russell join as Mantis and Ego the Living Planet, the latter happening to be Star-Lord's dad

The sequel is set two-to-three months after the first film, as the Guardians come face-to-face with a new threat and Elizabeth Debicki's Ayesha, the golden High Priestess and leader of the Sovereign people. 

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 - Trailer 3

You can check out the first reactions to the film below.
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hits UK cinemas 28 April.

Comments