Welcome to the future: it's impressive, but also kind of weird and unnecessary.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 has joined forces with Doritos to create a crisp bag that you can plug your headphones into and listen to the film's soundtrack, all so you can avoid the austere silence of casually chewing through about 1,000 calories in one sitting.

The bags will feature a headphone jack so you can get connected, alongside a cassette deck-like control panel that lets you sift through the entire tracklist with ease (via Stereogum).

Plus, it's rechargeable so, yes, you can keep an empty bag of crisps around the house, just so you can listen to the soundtrack on repeat. You can see the full tracklist here.

The film sees the return of Chris Pratt's Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana's Gamora, and Dave Bautista's Drax; alongside Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel lending their voices to Rocket and Baby Groot.

Michael Rooker's Yondu and Karen Gillan's Nebula also return, potentially as new members of the Guardians; while Pom Klementieff and Kurt Russell join as Mantis and Ego the Living Planet, the latter happening to be Star-Lord's dad.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 Clip - Sovereign Fleet

The special edition bags will be available to purchase via Amazon starting 28 April.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hits UK cinemas 28 April.