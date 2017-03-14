A new look at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is here - and it's pretty hilarious.

James Gunn's sequel was always going to trade on the carefree, scrappy vibe that made his first entry into the Marvel universe such a hit with both critics and fans, so it's quite comforting to see new footage from the film promise that tone doesn't have any plans elsewhere.

The film sees the return of Chris Pratt's Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana's Gamora, and Dave Bautista's Drax; alongside Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel lending their voices to Rocket and Baby Groot. Michael Rooker's Yondu and Karen Gillan's Nebula also return, potentially as new members of the Guardians; while Pom Klementieff and Kurt Russell join as Mantis and Ego the Living Planet, the latter happening to be Star-Lord's dad.

The sequel is set two-to-three months after the first film, as the Guardians come face-to-face with a new threat and Elizabeth Debicki's Ayesha, the golden High Priestess and leader of the Sovereign people.

Though it's unlikely the film will act as much of a primer for Avengers: Infinity War, the Guardians' own involvement in the upcoming ensemble-thon film may hint at a particularly exciting post-credits scene, one that Gunn himself has labelled as unmissable.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 - Trailer 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hits UK cinemas 28 April.