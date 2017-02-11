Halloween director John Carpenter has revealed key details about the upcoming planned reboot which he's set to executive produce.

The next film in the long-running franchise officially has a director - indie filmmaker David Gordon Green, the man behind such films as Pineapple Express, Joe and Our Brand Is Crisis - will step behind the camera as well as write the script alongside the film's solely-announced star, Danny McBride (This Is the End, Eastbound & Down).

It will be a sequel set after the first two Halloween films - both starring original 'scream queen' Jamie Lee Curtis - which were released in 1978 and 1981.

Carpenter's presence as producer should abate concerned fans with the filmmaker also revealing in a Facebook post that he “...might even do the music.”

He wrote: "David and Danny both came to my office recently with Jason Blum [horror producer behind Paranormal Activity and Don't Breathe] and shared their vision for the new movie and…WOW. They get it. I think you’re gonna dig it. They blew me away."

McBride will next be seen in Sir Ridley Scott's anticipated Prometheus sequel Alien: Covenant which is said to capture the horror of his 1979 sci-fi classic.

Killer Michael Myers returned in a Halloween remake directed by Rob Zombie back in 2007.

Carpenter's other credits include classics Assault on Precinct 13 and The Thing, both of which have been treated to remakes.