Halloween reboot announced, actually seems like it could be great

John Carpenter is producing and 'might even do the music'

Halloween director John Carpenter has revealed key details about the upcoming planned reboot which he's set to executive produce.

The next film in the long-running franchise officially has a director - indie filmmaker David Gordon Green, the man behind such films as Pineapple ExpressJoe and Our Brand Is Crisis - will step behind the camera as well as write the script alongside the film's solely-announced star, Danny McBride (This Is the End, Eastbound & Down).

It will be a sequel set after the first two Halloween films - both starring original 'scream queen' Jamie Lee Curtis - which were released in 1978 and 1981.

Carpenter's presence as producer should abate concerned fans with the filmmaker also revealing in a Facebook post that he “...might even do the music.”

He wrote: "David and Danny both came to my office recently with Jason Blum [horror producer behind Paranormal Activity and Don't Breathe] and shared their vision for the new movie and…WOW. They get it. I think you’re gonna dig it. They blew me away."

McBride will next be seen in Sir Ridley Scott's anticipated Prometheus sequel Alien: Covenant which is said to capture the horror of his 1979 sci-fi classic.

Killer Michael Myers returned in a Halloween remake directed by Rob Zombie back in 2007.

Carpenter's other credits include classics Assault on Precinct 13 and The Thing, both of which have been treated to remakes.

