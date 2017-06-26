Lucasfilm may have fired their Han Solo movie directors but that doesn’t mean their work won’t appear in the final edit.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Phil Lord and Chris Miller shot some “very usable” material that new director, Ron Howard, could end up using. Howard reportedly arrives in London today (June 26) to take over the standalone Han Solo film which began shooting back in February.

The production was meant to wrap up in July but, because of Lord and Miller’s sacking, it has been extended to the first week of September.

Insiders claim that Howard - who directed George Lucas’ 1988 fantasy film Willow - has been in touch with the directing duo, via email, and that they have been “very supportive and very elegant” in their correspondence with the veteran director.

This week, he will meet with the cast, including Alden Ehrenreich and Donald Glover, who play the young Han Solo and Lando Calrissian. Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke and Thandie Newton also appear in the cast for the spin-off Star Wars film, scheduled for release on May 25, 2018.

The next Star Wars film to arrive in cinemas is Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi, directed by Rian Johnson, on December 15 of this year.