Phil Lord and Chris Miller - the filmmaking duo behind 21 Jump Street and The Lego Movie - have been fired from directing the forthcoming Han Solo prequel by LucasFilm midway through production.

The shocking announcement arrives after “months of conflict” with powerhouse producer Kathleen Kennedy as well as key figures from LucasFilm and the film's co-writer Lawrence Kasdan.

According to Variety, Miller and Lord were in shock that they “weren't given the leeway” to run the film's production in the way they believe directors are supposed to.

Variety's source, who claims to have “knowledge of the production,” revealed Kennedy didn't approve of the duo's irreverent style of filmmaking: “It was a culture clash from day one,” the source said. “She didn't even like the way they folded their socks.”

Star Wars stalwart Kasdan reportedly also wasn't a fan of the way Miller and Lord were steering the spin-off.

“It became a very polarising set,” the source continued.

Lord and Miller have since released a statement, which reads: “Unfortunately, our vision and process weren’t aligned with our partners on this project. We normally aren’t fans of the phrase ‘creative differences’ but for once this cliché is true. We are really proud of the amazing and world-class work of our cast and crew.“

Kennedy's statement reads: “Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are talented filmmakers who have assembled an incredible cast and crew, but it’s become clear that we had different creative visions on this film, and we’ve decided to part ways.”

She went on to reveal a new director would be announced shortly with Variety reporting Ron Howard is a chief name in the ring. It remains unclear how Lord and Miller will be credited on the film, if at all.

The Han Solo prequel will star Alden Ehrenreich in the role made famous by Harrison Ford alongside a cast including Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton and Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke.

The release date of 25 May 2018 stands.