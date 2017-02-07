Ever since the Han Solo film was announced by Disney/LucasFilm, fans have questioned whether making a Star Wars spin-off about such a beloved character is really such a great idea.

There are, however, a couple of things leading us to believe the film will be great. First, the directors: Phil Lord and Christopher Miller have a knack for making seemingly terrible ideas into incredibly fun films, their past work including The Lego Movie, 21 Jump Street and Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs.

Then, there’s the actor taking on the coveted role, Alden Ehrenreich was the stand-out from The Coen Brothers’ Hail, Caesar! along with a minor role in Woody Allen’s Blue Jasmine.

Recent additions to the brilliant cast have also included Woody Harrelson and Emilia Clarke, both playing as-yet unrevealed characters.

Finally, there’s Donald Glover, who will take on the role of Lando Calrissian, previously played by Billy Dee Williams in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

The pair recently went to lunch together, with Williams offering some insight into what the pair talked about while promoting Lego Batman, in which he voices villain Two-Face.

“He’s a very delightful young man, I must say,” Williams told The Hollywood Reporter. “He had questions about [Lando]. I guess he was doing what normal actors do, they just want to find out what direction they want to take so they gather their information.”

The actor revealed that there was very little talk about Lando specifically because Glover “basically just wanted to see me, meet me, get to know me a little bit and probably figure out a way to use me in developing his character.”

After remarking on Glover’s incredible artistry - including his rap persona Childish Gambino (which he enjoys) - the actor remarked on previous comments that no-one else should play Lando.

“To me, I guess what it is that I identify so much with Lando,” he said. “I mean, Lando has been very much a part of my life for over 30 years… I just never thought of anybody else being Lando. I just see myself as Lando.”

He continued: “Eventually something else has to happen with it. But I’m not saying goodbye to that character. It’s still very much a part of my life. I created that character.”

Asked whether he would consider playing Lando again, Williams said “If they asked me, I wouldn’t say no,” adding that neither him nor Harrison Ford - who played Solo originally - had not spoken about returning yet.

Recently, Chris Miller revealed the working title for the film while confirming filming is underway. The as-yet-officially-untitled film has a scheduled release date of 25 May, 2018.