Rumours surrounding the Han Solo Star Wars anthology film have run rampant on the internet ever since Disney officially announced the film.

Following Alden Ehrenreich finally being announced as the film’s lead actor, many sources claimed Community's own Donald Glover was in the running to play a young Lando Calrissian.

Variety is now claiming to know which actors are on the shortlist for the as-yet-untitled project’s female lead, confirming in the same report that Glover is going through a second round of screen tests for the Lando role.

According to the publication, Tessa Thompson (Creed, Selma and the upcoming Thor: Ragnarok), Naomi Scott (Power Rangers) and Zoe Kravitz (Portlandia) are in the running.

Directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller - best known for The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street - are reportedly taking their time with the casting as production doesn’t start until 2017.

Meanwhile, new details about the next instalment in the main series, Episode VIII, have hit the internet with Warwick Davis announcing he will be in the film.