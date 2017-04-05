Harrison Ford avoids disciplinary action following runway incident

Following a near miss while landing his private plane in February, Harrison Ford will face no penalties, according to reports.

The Star Wars actor accidentally landed his plane on the wrong lane at John Wayne airport in California. Instead of descending onto runway 20-Left, Ford mistakenly flew onto a taxiway, narrowly avoiding an American Airlines flight carrying 110 passengers that was preparing to take off.

After the incident, the Federal Aviation Administration began investigating the situation, reports stating there was a chance the 76-year-old’s licence may be at risk.

The FAA released an audio recording last month, where Ford can be heard explaining to an air traffic controller that he was distracted.

However, it has now been announced that that Ford will be keeping his licence and will not receive any fine or penalty for the accidental landing.

According to BBC News, his lawyer, Stephen Hofer, stated: “The FAA conducted a full investigation into the matter… and determined that no administrative or enforcement action was warranted. The agency acknowledged Mr Ford’s long history of compliance with the Federal Aviation Regulations, and his cooperative attitude during the investigation.”

The Indiana Jones actor has previously been involved with other flying incidents that proved more dangerous; in 2015, Ford crashed his vintage WWII plane onto a Santa Monica golf course due to engine failure. NBC also reports that Ford crashed a helicopter during a flying lesson in 1999.