Google unveiled its soft virtual reality headset, Daydream View, alongside the announcement of numerous game releases, including a new Harry Potter experience built around Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Set in the wonderful wizarding world of JK Rowling’s novels, players will be able to cast spells with their in game wands using the headset’s new controller. The game puts you as an explorer, searching through Newt Scamander’s magical briefcase.

Alongside casting spells, the controller allows players to interact with both magical creatures and objects in the 360 degree setting.

Other games confirmed for Google’s Daydream include Gunjack 2, set in the world of EVE Online, as well as Need for Speed: No Limits.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them in photos







6 show all Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them in photos









1/6 Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Warner Bros.

2/6 Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Warner Bros.

3/6 Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Warner Bros.

4/6 Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Warner Bros.

5/6 Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Warner Bros.

6/6 Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Warner Bros.

Unlike the PlayStation VR, HTC Vive, and Oculus Rift, Daydream uses your mobile phone as a screen - basically a more substantial Goggle cardboard that comes with a remote control.

Meanwhile, in other Harry Potter news, fans can now physically done out in Hogwarts’ Great Hall, but for a significant price.