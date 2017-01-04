Everybody knows that humble, little Dobby the House Elf was the true hero of Harry Potter, right?

Well, Warner Bros. Studio Tour London has finally given the character his full dues, by creating a one-of-a-kind experience at their massive Harry Potter exhibition at Leavesden Studios.

First introduced in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Dobby has marked the very forefront of CGI character technology; intermixing multiple cinematic techniques to bring to life one of J.K. Rowling's most memorable creations.

During filming, a lifelike model of Dobby was created so actors knew where to look when shooting scenes, with each detail being carefully hand-painted right down to the veins in his eyes; said model will now be moved to a more prominent location on the tour so visitors can see those details up close.

In addition, visitors will be able to take part in the Studio Tour's first interactive motion capture experience; standing in front of the display, visitors will be able to control Dobby's movements in real-time, as they see the character in three different stages of the process - from an initial wire-frame to the fully-rendered Dobby seen in the finished film.

Dobby can also be spotted in the window of Harry's childhood home at Number Four, Privet Drive; which will reopened for the occasion to allow visitors a peek into the Dursley's living room where hundreds of Harry's Hogwarts letters can be seen flying out of the fireplace, recreating the iconic scene from Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

Directing Dobby will run at the Studio Tour from Saturday 4th February – Friday 31st March 2017.