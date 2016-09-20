With Antoine Fuqua's remake of John Sturges' 1960 ensemble The Magnificent Seven on the cusp of arrival, Hollywood is looking to another classic western for inspiration - a modern day reworking of High Noon is in the early stages of development at Relativity Media.

Fred Zinnemann's western starred Gary Cooper in the Oscar-winning role of Will Kane, a town marshal forced to face a gang of vengeful killers.

Relativity Media's co-CEO Dan Brunetti said: “High Noon is one of the most iconic films of all time. I’m honoured to be a part of modernising this timeless story, and bringing it to a new generation.”

Remakes of classic films







27 show all Remakes of classic films



















































1/27 Godzilla (original) The first film hit the big screen 1954 - all in black and white, of course. Rex Features

2/27 The Italian Job (original) Michael Caine as Charlie Croker in the 1969 version of the film. IMDB/Oakhurst Productions

3/27 The Italian Job (remake) The movie got remade in 2003, starring a number of Hollywood's top stars, including Charlize Theron and Edward Norton.

4/27 Point Break (original) The 'Point Break' gang from the 1991 movie. Rex Features

5/27 Point Break (remake) A new film on the athletic gang premiers this year. Warner Bros

6/27 Annie (original) Alleen Quinn in the 1982 film. Rex Features

7/27 Annie (remake) Miss Hannigan (Cameron Diaz), with Annie (Quvenzhane Wallis) and Mia (Nicolette Pierini) in the 2014 remake of the film. HAND OUT PRESS PHOTOGRAPH / FILM STILL FROM THE MOVIE ANNIE. DOWN LOADED FROM PAPICSELECT/Barry Wetcher/© 2014 CTMG, Inc

8/27 Freaky Friday (original) Jodie Foster in the 1976 film.

9/27 Freaky Friday (remake) The film's 2003 remake starring Lindsay Lohan. YouTube

10/27 The Parent Trap (original) The first film was premiered in 1961. Rex Features

11/27 The Parent Trap (remake) In 1998 the film was remade, kicking off Lindsay Lohan's acting career at a young age.

12/27 Miracle on 34th Street (original) The 1947 version.

13/27 Miracle on 34th Street (remake) The Christmas favourite returned in 1994. Rex Features

14/27 Alfie (original) The first film was made in 1966.

15/27 Alfie (remake) And it was made again in 2004, starring Jude Law. Rex Features

16/27 Carrie (original ) The first film adaption of Stephen King's horror book was made in 1976.

17/27 Carrie (remake ) It returned in 2013, starring Chrloe Morretz. Rex Features

18/27 Ocean's Eleven (original) The first film was out in 1960. Rex Features

19/27 Ocean's Eleven (remake) ... and inspired the 2001 version, starring the biggest Hollywood gang at the time. Rex Features

20/27 Piranha (original) The first thriller showing people getting eaten by scary fishes in the sea landed the big screen in 1978. Rex Features

21/27 Piranha (remake) And for an unknown reason, it was remade in 2010. Rex Features

22/27 Planet of the Apes (original) The world first saw this film in 1968...

23/27 Planet of the Apes (remake) ...before it was remade with CGI in 2001. Rex Features

24/27 Psycho (original) You might know it too well by now, but Alfred Hitchcock's 1960 film is a classic thriller. Getty Images

25/27 Psycho (remake) It returned in 1998, directed by Gus Van Sant. Rex Features

26/27 Robocop (original) In 1987 Robocop stormed the world. YouTube

27/27 Robocop (remake) But in 2014, it was an old story and reviews said it failed to improve the original version. Rex

The project will be set on the border between Texas and Mexico; Karen Kramer, the wife of original High Noon producer Stanley, will develop it alongside Stephen S Jaffe.

Relativity Media - whose past credits include The Social Network and Captain Phillips - was saved from bankruptcy by Kevin Spacey earlier on this year.

The Magnificent Seven remake has received mixed critical reception; it stars Denzel Washington, Ethan Hawke, Haley Bennett and Chris Pratt in the role made famous by Steve McQueen.