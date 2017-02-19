Hollywood studios may face lawsuit for failing to hire female directors

Women in Hollywood have fought for decades against discrimination within the film industry - now it's the turn of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to take action.

Deadline reports the EEOC has concluded its investigations into allegations Hollywood's hiring policies discriminate against female directors, initiated in October 2015, and has now moved on to settlement talks with major studios.

"Every one of the major studios has received a charge contending that they failed to hire women directors," a source stated. "The EEOC is attempting to resolve the charges but, if unable to, may file a lawsuit."

Information on the settlement talks is limited as the EEOC doesn't comment on its investigations, only making information on charges public when a lawsuit has been filed.

The EEOC's website states, "If a violation is found, we will attempt to reach a voluntary settlement with the employer. If we cannot reach a settlement, your case will be referred to our legal staff – or the Department of Justice in certain cases – who will decide whether or not the agency should file a lawsuit."

A study found only 7% of 2016's top-grossing films were directed by women, which actually marked a 2% decline from the previous year; with women also only making up 17% of the major behind-the-scenes positions.

Though the discussions around the topic have mounted over the past couple of years, it's disheartening to see nothing translated into the actual statistics for female directors; there's hope, at least, that the EEOC's work may finally force studios to work towards positive change.

With Patty Jenkins fronting the upcoming Wonder Woman film, and Niki Caro having recently been tapped to direct Disney's live-action Mulan remake, there's some hope for improvement in the future; but Hollywood will need to do far more than make conciliatory gestures if gender equality is ever to be achieved.