Though Mozart's cinematic story has been somewhat dominated by the towering classic that is Amadeus, new film Interlude in Prague looks to take inspiration from one of his most famous works, Don Giovanni.

Though the dates and locations here are real, the film makes daring use of Mozart's opera to paint a new, fictitious story about the composer, in a similar manner to 1998's Shakespeare in Love.

Taking place over the course of several visits to Prague, Mozart (Aneurin Barnard) is invited to the city by Baron Salok (James Purefoy), who bears a certain reputation for vanity and self-obsession.

That said, Mozart feels immediately at home with his new patron, and launches work on a new opera to be staged at the Nostitz Theatre.

However, Saloka's betrothed, Zuzanna Lubtak (Morfydd Clark), a talent soprano, falls in love with Mozart and the pair begin a passionate affair, one that has disastrous and tragic consequences.

Directed by John Stephenson, the film also stars Les Miserables' Samantha Barks, Ade Edmondson, and Dervla Kirwan.

We've got an exclusive look at the making of the film, exploring both its use of magnificent real locations, and the creation of its extravagant, intricate costumes.

Interlude in Prague hits UK cinemas 25 May, before arriving on DVD and Digital HD from 29 May.