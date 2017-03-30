Warner Bros has released the fist trailer for IT, a horror thriller directed by Andrés Muschietti (Mama) and based on Stephen King’s enduring 1986 novel of the same name.

The teaser, which re-envisions chilling moments from the 1990 TV adaptation, sees a boy sailing a paper boat in a puddle, and when it gets sucked down a storm drain spots a clown apparently living down there.

Bill Skarsgård (Allegiant, Hemlock Grove) plays the story’s central villain, Pennywise, joined by an ensemble cast of young actors including Jaeden Lieberher (Midnight Special), Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things), Wyatt Oleff (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Nicholas Hamilton (Captain Fantastic).

The official synopsis for IT is as follows:

‘When children begin to disappear in the town of Derry, Maine, a group of young kids are faced with their biggest fears when they square off against an evil clown named Pennywise, whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries.’

Muschietti is directing IT from a screenplay adapted by Chase Palmer and True Detective’s Cary Fukunaga, with Me and Earl and the Dying Girl’s Chung-Hoon Chung serving as director of photography.

IT will be released in cinemas worldwide on 8 September, 2017.