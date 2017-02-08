Jake Gyllenhaal is making his Broadway musical debut.

It's not the first time the actor's ever lent his pipes to the stage, having already played the role of Seymour in a special concert staging of Little Shop of Horrors, though this marks the first occasion he's embarked on a proper run.

He's set to play both artist Georges Seurat and his great-grandson George in a revival of the Stephen Sondheim classic, Sunday in the Park with George; which revolves around the creation of Seurat's famed 1884 painting 'A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte', while also flashing forward to the struggles of his artist great-grandson.

The actor decided to share a brief preview of the show on his Facebook, recruiting True Detective director Cary Fukunaga to create a backstage version of the song, 'Finishing the Hat'.

"This is what happens when Riva Marker (the badass president of NineStories) and I invite Cary Joji Fukunaga to rehearsals for our new Broadway musical. Check out this video we made!" the post reads.

Nocturnal Animals - Trailer 2

Gyllenhaal comes off the back of last year's Nocturnal Animals, with a turn in sci-fi Life on the horizon, starring alongside Ryan Reynolds and Rebecca Ferguson.