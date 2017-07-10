With rumours abound that Daniel Craig's return to Bond has been secured, alongside producers also attempting to get Adele back for round 2 of the film's theme song, it's natural to start pondering who might direct such an outing.

One of the most popular choices has always been Christopher Nolan; his sleek, elegant work on the likes of Inception or the Dark Knight trilogy has always made him a natural fit for the Bond universe and its equally stylish escapades.

He has previously admitted in the past that he'd spoken to Bond producers about the possibility of helming one of the franchise's installments, but the director has now revealed that relationship blossomed into something a little more sincere.

"A Bond movie, definitely. I’ve spoken to the producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson over the years. I deeply love the character, and I’m always excited to see what they do with it. Maybe one day that would work out. You’d have to be needed, if you know what I mean. It has to need reinvention; it has to need you. And they’re getting along very well," he told Playboy in a recent interview.

So, Nolan is seemingly in talks with producers about directing Bond, it's just a question of which one. And, if Craig is indeed returning, it doesn't seem likely Bond 25 will be the right one for Nolan; by "reinvention", it sounds as if he's talking far more about a new Bond, and a new era, as happened with Casino Royale.

The eight contenders to be the next James Bond







8 show all The eight contenders to be the next James Bond













1/8 Idris Elba, 43 Getty Images

2/8 Michael Fassbender, 39 Getty Images

3/8 Luke Evans, 37 Luke Evans Getty

4/8 Charlie Hunnam, 36 Charlie Hunnam dropped out of Fifty Shades of Grey in 2012 Getty Images

5/8 Tom Hiddleston, 35

6/8 Aiden Turner, 33

7/8 James Norton, 31 James Norton as Tommy Lee Royce in Happy Valley BBC

8/8 Jamie Bell, 30 Jamie Bell Getty



The next Bond film is set to start shooting in 2018, so it's likely producers are already honing in on their chosen director. Hopefully, we'll get some concrete announcements soon.