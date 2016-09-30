Ever since Daniel Craig made those infamous ‘rather slash my wrists than play James Bond again’ comments, people have been wondering who could replace him as 007.

Speaking on Radio 4's Today programme, executive producer Callum McDougall revealed that Craig remains "absolutely the first choice” for fellow producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson.

"I know they're hoping for him to come back," McDougall he said. When asked who will be the next James Bond, he added: "I wish I knew.”

It was recently reported that Craig has been offered upwards of $150 million to return to the role for another two films; he was reportedly paid $65 million for Spectre.

The eight contenders to be the next James Bond







8 show all The eight contenders to be the next James Bond













1/8 Idris Elba, 43 Getty Images

2/8 Michael Fassbender, 39 Getty Images

3/8 Luke Evans, 37 Luke Evans Getty

4/8 Charlie Hunnam, 36 Charlie Hunnam dropped out of Fifty Shades of Grey in 2012 Getty Images

5/8 Tom Hiddleston, 35

6/8 Aiden Turner, 33

7/8 James Norton, 31 James Norton as Tommy Lee Royce in Happy Valley BBC

8/8 Jamie Bell, 30 Jamie Bell Getty

Rumours have been swelling for months over who could be roped in to replace Craig, the list including the likes of Idris Elba, Michael Fassbender, Aiden Turner, and Jamie Bell.

Earlier this month, Craig’s Spectre co-star Christopher Waltz spoke about his future with the film series, saying he is unsure whether he will return.