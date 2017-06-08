One of the odd things about watching history in the making is that vague feeling in the back of one's mind that, inevitably, someone is going to win an Oscar because of this.

That's exactly how surreal an experience it's been watching FBI Director James Comey give evidence to the Senate Intelligence Committee about conversations he had with Donald Trump, and whether he pressured him to drop an investigation into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

Also touched upon has been Russia's alleged meddling in the US 2016 election, with Comey testifying about a pair of phone calls with Trump where he had reportedly complained to him about the FBI's investigation into his campaign team's links with Russia.

Whether or not this leads to Trump's impeachment, the event itself has been an incredible, historic piece of political drama; one that really puts the likes of House of Cards or the West Wing to shame.

Ahead of the inevitable reality headed our way, here's who Twitter would cast for what would surely shape up to be the part of a lifetime.

Daniel Day-Lewis is already working on his Comey voice. #ComeyTestimony — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) June 8, 2017

dear oliver stone: i'm just saying. pic.twitter.com/yQjzPSEiGP — meredith graves (@gravesmeredith) June 8, 2017

Wish James Stewart was still alive to play Comey in the film. — kath (@KathyBurke) June 8, 2017

Kyle Chandler for inevitable James Comey biopic — Jacob Stolworthy (@Jacob_Stol) June 8, 2017

Aaaaaand we have our biopic title. LORDY I HOPE THERE ARE TAPES, Sofia Coppola directing a Sorkin script for HBO w/ Tim Robbins as Comey xo https://t.co/2ErrHlV0nT — Tim Federle (@TimFederle) June 8, 2017

"My mother raised me not to say things like this about myself." Yep, definitely @tomhanks for the Comey biopic. — Korey Raye Lane (@KoreyRaye) June 8, 2017



Somebody get Oliver Stone on the line.