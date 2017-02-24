Jamie Foxx subjected to 'racist abuse' while filming Robin Hood: Origins film in Croatia

Jamie Foxx was subjected to racist abuse while he was shooting a movie in Croatia, it has been reported.

The actor posted video footage on his Instagram - which has since been deleted - showing two men being escorted out of a restaurant.

Foxx claimed that the men were "drunk" and had used racist and other abusive language towards him in Croatian.

BBC News reports that police have filed disorderly conduct charges against the individuals.

The men were described as having aimed "particularly arrogant and rude" insults at "one of the guests on racial grounds".

Foxx was not named directly in the statement.

The actor is currently in Dubrovnik shooting Robin Hood: Origins with Taron Egerton, Tim Minchin and Jamie Dornan. Foxx is starring as Little John in the film.

One day after the alleged incident, Foxx posted on Instagram that he had his "mind blown" by the beauty of the area.