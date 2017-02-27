Oscars 2017 host Jimmy Kimmel has taunted President Donald Trump by live-tweeting him direct from the ceremony.

Addressing the crowd, the US talk show personality told the crowd he was worried because Trump, a fervent tweeter, hadn't posted any messages in a while.

Taking matters into his own hands, Kimmel sent him: 'Hey @realDonaldTrump, u up?'

Not content with just that, the host pushed the joke even further by sending a follow-up which read: '#Merylsayshi,' a message referencing the President's criticism of Meryl Streep after the actor took aim at the Republican at the Golden Globes in January.

The tweet has received over 164,000 retweets after a mere 15 minutes making it the most popular Oscars moment since Ellen DeGeneres' celebrity selfie in 2015.

Kimmel took aim at Trump in a politically charged opening monologue which, among other things, saw him directly brand the President a 'racist.'

