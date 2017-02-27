  1. Culture
Jimmy Kimmel Twitter: Oscars host live-tweets President Donald Trump during the ceremony

The tweet is on course to overtake Ellen DeGeneres' selfie as one of the Oscars' most popular moments

Oscars 2017 host Jimmy Kimmel has taunted President Donald Trump by live-tweeting him direct from the ceremony.

Addressing the crowd, the US talk show personality told the crowd he was worried because Trump, a fervent tweeter, hadn't posted any messages in a while.

Taking matters into his own hands, Kimmel sent him: 'Hey @realDonaldTrump, u up?'

Not content with just that, the host pushed the joke even further by sending a follow-up which read: '#Merylsayshi,' a message referencing the President's criticism of Meryl Streep after the actor took aim at the Republican at the Golden Globes in January.

The tweet has received over 164,000 retweets after a mere 15 minutes making it the most popular Oscars moment since Ellen DeGeneres' celebrity selfie in 2015.

Kimmel took aim at Trump in a politically charged opening monologue which, among other things, saw him directly brand the President a 'racist.'

To follow all the happenings at this year's Oscars ceremony, check out our live blog here. You can find a list of all the winners here.

