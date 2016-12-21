JK Rowling answers Harry Potter question she's been 'asked at least once a week for nine years'

Ever since Harry Potter’s first outing, JK Rowling has been fielding questions concerning her wizarding world daily.

Despite having the website Pottermore to answer many fan puzzlings, the author has dedicated part of her first blogpost on JKRowling.com to revealing yet more information about the Harry Potter series.

Notably, in a Q&A, Rowling reveals the answer toe one questions she’s apparently “been asked at least once a week for nine years” concerning the Basilisk in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

So, why wasn’t the Horcrux inside Harry destroyed when he was bitten by the Basilisk? According to Rowling: “A Horcrux can only be destroyed if its container is damaged beyond repair. Harry was healed by Fawkes. Had he died, the Horcrux would indeed have been destroyed.”

JK Rowling's hidden Harry Potter sketches







7 show all JK Rowling's hidden Harry Potter sketches











1/7 Harry and the Dursleys, by J.K. Rowling

2/7 Quidditch, by JK Rowling

3/7 Peeves, by JK Rowling

4/7 Snape, by JK Rowling

5/7 Outside Privet Drive, by J.K. Rowling

6/7 MIrror of Erised, by J.K. Rowling

7/7 The Weasleys, by J.K. Rowling

There are also some interesting answers with regards the latest Harry Potter spin-off, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them which you can read here.

Meanwhile, Rowling recently confirmed that Eddie Redmayne's Newt Scamander will be a main character in the sequels, of which there will be five.