It was believed that Martin Scorsese's next film The Irishman was moving ahead without Joe Pesci, however it seems like the actor will be reuniting with his Goodfellas director and co-star Robert De Niro after all.

Scorsese's long-time editor Thelma Schoonmaker appeared to confirm the news in a brand new interview when mentioning the upcoming project, which also stars Al Pacino, during a discussion about his most recent film Silence.

Schoonmaker told Crave: “…he wants to make more films like [Silence], that are spiritual, basically, but not set in 17th century Japan [laugh]. In the modern time. So hopefully we’ll be able to make that. Not the next one, the next one is the next one is the next one is The Irishman, which is De Niro and Joe Pesci and elderly gangsters. So that’ll be very different from Silence. But maybe the one after that!”

Martin Scorsese's Silence - Clip

Production began on Scorsese's long-gestating mob drama last year with lucrative rights picked up at Cannes Film Festival. It was recently reported that Netflix had impressively acquired worldwide rights to the film.

Doubt has long been cast over Pesci's involvement in the project after it was reported that the actor had 'repeatedly told Scorsese no.'

The Irishman - also referred to as I Heard You Paint Houses (mob slang for contract killings - the 'paint' being blood) - is based on the book by Charles Brandt which follows the “biggest mob hit in history." De Niro's role will be that of notorious mobster Frank 'The Irishman' Sheeran. There's no word on who Pesci will play.

Interestingly, The Irishman will mark the first collaboration between Scorsese and The Godfather actor Pacino. It'll serve as the tenth time that De Niro has worked with the filmmaker.

Scorsese is also currently working on an adaptation of The Devil in the White City with Leonardo DiCaprio.