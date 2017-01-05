John Carpenter is fighting neo-Nazis over his cult classic film They Live

Film director John Carpenter has lashed out at neo-nazis and white supremacists who hail his satirical 1988 cult classic They Live as an anti-Semitic masterpiece.

The Halloween director has clearly had enough with their blatant misinterpretation of the film as an allegory for fighting against Jewish supremacy and has expressed his distaste via Twitter.

The film, which follows John Nada (Roddy Piper), a driver who - after putting on a pair of glasses - discovers that the majority of civilisation are in fact aliens concealing their appearance, is based on the 1963 short story Eight O'Clock in the Morning by Ray Nelson and by regular viewers in the US is considered one of the most iconic films to emerge from the Reagan era.

Over the years, Nazi supporters have continued to enjoy They Live for a reason they shouldn't, but enough is enough - this is Carpenter's response.

THEY LIVE is about yuppies and unrestrained capitalism. It has nothing to do with Jewish control of the world, which is slander and a lie. — John Carpenter (@TheHorrorMaster) January 4, 2017

Naturally, they responded sickeningly in their droves.

@TheHorrorMaster then why is this in the movie? pic.twitter.com/jXfvITLtfV — Erwin Rommeow (@Rommeow_Arises) January 4, 2017

Back when I bought my copy of They Live, it was pretty hard to find. I ended up buying one from Germany: SIE LEBEN. https://t.co/lLBdkTEB6P — garthk (@garthk) January 4, 2017



Over the years, many have attempted to place logic upon art - be it music or film - representing views that simply should not be possessed. It will continue to happen. Carpenter didn't have to respond to these Nazi supporters and yet he did - for that, he should be commended.

Now, if you haven't already, go watch They Live and enjoy it for the slice of harmless 80s entertainment that it is.

Acclaimed filmmaker Carpenter is highly regarded for his influence on the horror genre and has directed films including The Fog, The Thing and Assault on Precinct 13. It emerged last year that he's not a big fan of AMC zombie series The Walking Dead.