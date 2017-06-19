John Oliver tells Donald Trump: 'Stop lying to coal miners'

Having flown Theresa May rival Lord Buckethead to America last week, John Oliver spent the weekend’s show concentrating on matters back in the US.

While begging the Last Week Tonight episode discussing the health care act, Oliver quickly moved onto “cocaine for Thomas the Tank Engine,” better known as coal.

President Donald Trump has spoken at lengths about the coal industry in America, promising miners their jobs back while donning a safety helmet and pretending to ‘mine’ during a Wisconsin rally.

“It is not easy watching someone I doubt has done a day of hard labour in his life show how he thinks coal mining works,” quipped Oliver.

Since entering office, Trump has managed to create 1,300 coal jobs — far less than the number promised while campaigning — and cited coal as a major reason to pull out from the Paris Climate Agreement.

However, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency has claimed the administration has actually “added almost 50,000 jobs in the coal sector. In the month of May alone, almost 7,000 jobs.”

Donald Trump's first 100 days: in cartoons







33 show all Donald Trump's first 100 days: in cartoons































































1/33 Donald Trump's first 100 days in office were marred by a string of scandals, many of which caught the eye of the Independent's cartoonists

2/33 Trump's first 100 days have seen him aggressively ramp up tensions with his nuclear rivals in North Korea

3/33 Mr Trump has warned of a "major, major conflict" with the pariah nation lead by Kim Jong Un

4/33 Mr Trump dropped the "mother of all bombs" on alleged ISIS-linked militants in Afghanistan, amid an escalation of US military intervention around the globe

5/33 Mr Trump has been accused of falling short of the standards set by his predecessors in the Oval Office, including Franklin D Roosevelt

6/33 The tycoon's ascension to the White House came at a time when the balance of power is shifting away from Western nations like those in the G7 group

7/33 Western politicians, including the British Conservative party, have been accused of falling in line behind Mr Trump's proposals

8/33 Brexit is seen to have weakened Britain, reducing still further any political will to resist American leadership

9/33 Mr Trump's leadership has been marked by sudden and unexpected shifts in global policy

10/33 Trump's controversial missile strike on Syria, which killed several citizens, was seen by some analysts as an attempt to distract from his policy elsewhere

11/33 The President has also spent a large majority of his weekends golfing, rather than attending to matters of state

12/33 Though free of gaffes, a visit from Chinese president Xi Jinping spotlighted trade tensions between the two states

13/33 One major and unexpected setback came when Mr Trump's Healthcare Bill was struck down by members of his own party

14/33 Mr Trump has been a figure of fun in the media, with his approval at record lows

15/33 A string of revelations about Mr Trump's financial indiscretions did not mar his surge to the White House

16/33 Outgoing President Barack Obama was accused of wiretapping Trump Tower by his successor in America's highest office

17/33 The alleged involvement of Russian intelligence operatives in securing Mr Trump the presidency prompted harsh criticism

18/33 The explosive resignation of Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who lied about his links to the Russian ambassador, was just one scandal to hit the President

19/33 Many scandals, such as the accusation Barack Obama was implicated in phone-hacking, first broke on Mr Trump's Twitter feed

20/33 Donald Trump's election provoked mass protests in the UK, with millions signing a petition to ban him from the country

21/33 Donald Trump cited a non-existent terror attack in Sweden during a campaign rally

22/33 Donald Trump stands accused of stoking regional tensions in Eastern Asia

23/33 North Korea has launched a number of failed nuclear tests since Mr Trump took power

24/33 Theresa May formally rejected the petition calling for Mr Trump to be banned from the UK

25/33 When Mr Trump's initial so-called Muslim ban was struck down by a federal justice, the President mocked the 69-year-old as a "ridiculous", "so-called judge"

26/33 A week after his inauguration, Theresa May met with Mr Trump at the White House

27/33 Donald Trump's first days in office were marked by a hasty attempt to follow through on many of his campaign promises, including the so-called Muslim ban

28/33 Donald Trump's decision to ban citizens of many majority-Muslim countries from the US sparked mass protests

29/33 Revelations about Donald Trump's sexual improprieties were not enough to keep him from being elected President

30/33 British PM Theresa May was criticised by many in the press for cosying up to the new President

31/33 One of Mr Trump's top aides, Kelly Anne Conway, was mocked for describing mistruths as "alternative facts"

32/33 British PM Theresa May was quick to demonstrate that her political aims did not hugely differ from Mr Trump's

33/33 Donald Trump's inauguration, on 20 January 2017, sparked protests both at home and abroad

“OK, so the only problem there is that those numbers are bullshit,” Oliver says, pointing out how 50,000 was over 48,000 off the actual statistic, adding: “Which for this administration is surprisingly accurate.”

Deciding not to talk about the catastrophic effects coal mining can have on the environment, Oliver looked at why mining jobs are depleting, noting the decline in gas prices and rise in renewable energy.

Admitting coal-related job dropped under the Obama administration, Oliver also joked how “careers in the Zeppelin industry and babies named Adolf” have also fallen in years past.

The host then decided to show an old Playboy magazine extract from 1990 in which Trump is quoted as saying: “If I had been the son of a coal miner, I would have left the damn mines. But most people don’t have the imagination — or whatever — to leave their mine. They don’t have ‘it’.”

“And you know what?” Oliver asks. “They certainly don’t have what Trump has, specifically inherited wealth and hair like the wispy pubes of an ageing yeti.”

“Trump needs to stop lying to coal miners. We all do. Stop telling them that their jobs are all coming back when they’re not. Stop telling them that coal is clean when it isn’t. And stop pretending that this isn’t an industry in the middle of a painful—albeit necessary—transition.

“An honest conversation about coal and its miners needs to be had, and we should neither cease nor desist from having it.”

Along with having Lord Buckethead on the show, Oliver gave his damning verdict on the James Comey trial last week. Watch here.