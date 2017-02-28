John Oliver lays into Republicans and Donald Trump over Obamacare

One of Donald Trump’s many pledges that caused controversy throughout the political spectrum was to repeal the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Continuing his war against the current administration, John Oliver decided to tackle the subject during Last Week Tonight, criticising the Republicans for not having a plan with regards replacing the act.

Oliver began by showing a montage of politicians criticising Obamacare, including one where a man labels it the “worst piece of legislation ever.” The comic joked: “The worst piece of legislation ever – so good news, Fugitive Slave Act, you’re finally off the hook.”

The ex-Community actor then went into how the act has helped millions around the US, while also admitting there have been many faults with the acts rollout.

However, the issue lies with Trump’s promise that “everybody is going to be covered,” and how the President will “take care of everybody much better than they’re being taken care of now.”

Faces of Obamacare: The health scheme at the centre of the shutdown





Faces of Obamacare: The health scheme at the centre of the shutdown



1/3 Martin Wolske, 49 and his family, Illinois. His son Eric, 23 (bottom right, dark hair) was recently badly injured in a motorcycle accident.

2/3 Tracy Russo, 31, Washington DC

3/3 Kevin McCollum, 41, and his wife Melissa, 40, Texas

“Insurance companies are deciding right now whether to even offer Obamacare plans next year,” he told the audience. Oliver then pointed out how Republicans are currently showing an advert on television that features no actual plan.

The host continues to point out numerous times the party has deferred from actually giving a solid plan, instead talking around various questions. Watch below.

Oliver concludes that Publicans need to hurry up: “Tick tock, motherf***ers.” Last week, Oliver said of Trump: “Trump dominates the news cycle like a fart dominates the interior of a Volkswagen Beetle. There is simply no escape from him.”