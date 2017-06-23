Johnny Depp apologises for comments about assassinating Donald Trump

Johnny Depp has apologised for joking about assassinating US President Donald Trump, saying his remarks were in “poor taste.”

The Pirates of the Caribbean star spoke during an appearance at the Glastonbury music festival, pondering how long it had been since an actor had killed a US president.

His remarks drew rebukes from supporters of Mr Trump, and the White House described Depp's remarks as “sad.”

Depp has his remarks were not intended maliciously.

"I apologise for the bad joke I attempted last night in poor taste about President Trump," Depp, 54, said in a statement.

"It did not come out as intended, and I intended no malice. I was only trying to amuse, not to harm anyone."

Glastonbury 2017







27 show all Glastonbury 2017



















































1/27 Dua Lipa performs on the John Peel Stage on day 2 of the Glastonbury Festival 2017 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 23, 2017 Getty Images

2/27 Revellers dance as they listen to Circa Waves perform on the Other Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 23, 2017 Reuters

3/27 Festival goers at Glastonbury Festival Site on June 21, 2017 in Glastonbury, England Getty

4/27 Reuters

5/27 Festivalgoers watching Blossoms on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival, at Worthy Farm in Somerset PA

6/27 EPA

7/27 Actor Johnny Depp poses on a Cadillac before presenting his film ‘The Libertine’, at Cinemageddon at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival Reuters

8/27 Fans cheer as American actor Johnny Depp makes his entrance at Cinemageddon during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, near Pilton, Somerset EPA

9/27 US actor Johnny Depp attends the Cinemageddon event as part of the Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts 2017 at Worthy Farm EPA

10/27 Cineramageddon ushers Daisy Peters (left), from Shepton Mallet, and Tamsin Walton, from Pilton, before an appearance by Johnny Depp for a screening of The Libertine, during the Glastonbury Festival PA

11/27 Festival-goers pose at the Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts 2017 at Worthy Farm on 22 June EPA

12/27 Revellers sleep in front of a food stand at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival on 22 June, 2017 Reuters

13/27 An aerial view of the Glastonbury Festival site at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset on 22 June, 2017 PA

14/27 People gather to watch the sun set as temperatures reach record levels at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Pilton on 21 June, 2017 Getty

15/27 Festival goers enjoy themselves as the gates open at the Glastonbury Festival amid heightened security at Worthy Farm in Pilton Getty

16/27 A festival goer arrives at Glastonbury Festival Site on 21 June in Glastonbury, England Getty

17/27 Getty

18/27 Getty

19/27 Getty

20/27 Revellers sing and dance by the Stone Circle at Worthy Farm in Somerset Reuters

21/27 Festival founder Michael Eavis arrives to attend a screening of film maker Julian Temple's Glastonbury documentary Getty

22/27 People attend a screening of film maker Julian Temple's Glastonbury documentary being shown at the new night time area Cinemaggedon on June 21, 2017 Getty

23/27 Getty

24/27 Getty

25/27 The sun sets at the Glastonbury Festival 2017 at Worthy Farm in Pilton on 21 June, 2017 Getty

26/27 Fireworks illuminate the night sky at the end of the first day at the Glastonbury Festival on 21 June Getty

27/27 Reuters

Depp was at a screening of his 2004 film “The Libertine” at the Glastonbury festival when discussion turned to the topic of Trump. Depp said he thought the president “needs help.”

“Can we bring Trump here?” Depp asked the audience. “... When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?”

Actor John Wilkes Booth assassinated US President Abraham Lincoln in 1865.

“Now I want to clarify, I'm not an actor,” Depp continued. “I lie for a living. However, it's been a while, and maybe it's time.”

Related video: Glastonbury Festival in numbers



White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer described the remarks as "troubling" in a press briefing.

Earlier the White House said in a statement: “President Trump has condemned violence in all forms and it's sad that others like Johnny Depp have not followed his lead”.

“I hope that some of Mr. Depp's colleagues will speak out against this type of rhetoric as strongly as they would if his comments were directed to a Democratic elected official.”

The US Secret Service said it was aware of Depp's comments but had no other comment.

Some Republicans criticised Depp's comments as part of a grim trend.

“I'm sick of celebrities getting away with such disgusting comments,” Ronna Romney McDaniel, the Republican National Committees chairwoman, wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in June, Delta Air Lines and Bank of America pulled their sponsorship of a New York production of Shakespeare's Julius Caesar because the assassinated Roman ruler was portrayed as a Trump-like businessman.

Last month comedian Kathy Griffin posed in photographs holding up a fake bloody, severed head resembling Trump. She also apologized but was fired from hosting CNN's annual New Year's Eve broadcast.

Last week, a gunman opened fire on Republican legislators in who were practising for a charity baseball game.

Reuters