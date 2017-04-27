Johnny Depp's former business team has branded the actor a "habitual liar" after he claimed in an interview that they had "clearly let him down".

Depp sued The Management Group in January for more than $25 million over claims of fraud and negligence.

The Management Group then counter-sued, accusing the Pirates of the Caribbean star of spending inordinate amounts on property, private jets, art and fine wine.

Other spends listed in the suit included $3 million to fire his friend Hunter S Thompson's ashes out of a cannon, $18 million on a 150-foot yacht, and $4 million on a failed record label.

TMG claimed that the total cost of Depp's lifestyle per month exceeded $2 million.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Depp questioned why the group had not dropped him as a client over his spending.

"It's my money," he said. "If I want to buy 15,000 cotton balls a day, it's my thing."

In response, David Shane, a spokesman for TMG, told AP that the actor is "a habitual liar who denies responsibility for his own outrageous conduct".

"Johnny Depp and his sister were involved in every significant business decision during the 17 years TMG represented him," he said.

"Depp now admits to his extravagant spending but blames TMG for not dropping him as a client."

Depp has also taken further legal action against TMG. The WSJ reports that his lawyers have said in filings to Los Angeles Superior Court that they have "significant new information, including documents and testimony" from a former TMG employee concerning "misconduct in managing Mr Depp's affairs".

However a business team spokesman says Depp is relying on "dishonest, discredited statements from a vindictive former TMG employee who was fired seven years ago - at which time the employee vowed to get TMG back".