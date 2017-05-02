Johnny Depp should undergo a mental health evaluation because his spending shows a "lack of impulse control", his ex-business managers have claimed.

In an amended complaint filed this week as part of an ongoing legal battle between Depp and The Management Group, TMG has escalated its claims against the actor.

Legal proceedings began when Depp sued TMG for fraud. TMG then responded with a counter-suit that alleged his financial situation is entirely his own doing.

In the amended complaint, the Hollywood Reporter reports that TMG claims Depp's sense of entitlement is "clear and epic", citing his recent interview where he said: "It's my money. If I want to buy 15,000 cotton balls a day, it's my thing."

Attorney Michael Kump said: "Depp listened to no one, including TMG and his other advisors, and he demanded they fund a lifestyle that was extravagant and extreme."

Among the purchases cited are 14 residencies, 45 luxury vehicles, 70 rare guitars, and "enough Hollywood memorabilia to fill 12 storage facilities".

The managers at TMG also claim that Depp spends hundreds of thousands of dollars on a sound engineer who feeds him lines on set "so he no longer has to memorise [them]."

"Depp's extravagant spending has often been marked by a lack of impulse control," Kump said. "In retrospect, it appears that Depp may suffer from a compulsive spending disorder, which will be proven in this action through a mental examination of Depp... and expert testimony.

"On information and belief, Depp's flagrant bragging about his senseless and extreme spending to The Wall Street Journal is further evidence of his psychological issues."

One of the most notable spends mentioned in the counter-suit was Depp dropping a cool $3 million so he could fire his friend Hunter S Thompson's ashes out of a specially-made cannon.

He also reportedly spent $18 million on a 150-foot yacht, and $4 million on a record label.