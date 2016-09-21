With the original a firm favourite among film fans, the upcoming Jumanji sequel was always going to raise eyebrows. Sure enough, it has, with the spotlight of criticism currently on actress Karen Gillan’s decidedly skimpy outfit.

The first photo from the new magical board game movie was posted on Instagram on Monday by actor Kevin Hart, showing himself, Gillan, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Jack Black in full jungle gear. Noticeably, while her male co-stars are well-covered up, Gillan is wearing a tight-fitting crop top, tiny hotpants and boots that look far more sexy than they do durable.

Johnson attempted to calm the brewing sexism storm by explaining in his own post that Gillan’s character is called Ruby Roundhouse and “her jungle wardrobe will make sense when you know the plot”. He also told us to “trust him”.



Firstly, we’re not sure that we do after failing to see how Bryce Dallas Howard’s ridiculous high heels in Jurassic World could possibly have saved her from hungry stampeding dinosaurs.

Secondly, Gillan’s role in the film has already proved controversial, after Johnson announced her casting by calling her “girl” five times and praising her for having the “guts, nerve and talent” to “stand her ground” alongside such “brilliant” male co-stars. His tone in confirming her as “the most important role the movie…the girl” has been described as patronising and, presumably good intentions aside, it’s not difficult to understand why.

Hopefully, Gillan’s barely there attire will hold a purpose after all. But if not, then Jumanji costume designer Laura Jean Shannon, we’re disappointed in you, just as we’ll be disappointed in Howard if she doesn’t ditch those heels for the Jurassic World sequel as promised.