However you may be feeling about the prospect of a childhood favourite returning to screens, cameras have just begun rolling on the new Jumanji film. And there's no turning back now.

The film's stars have done a good job of trying to quell fans' concerns, with star and producer Dwayne Johnson regularly taking to Instagram to provide updates, clarifications, and general enthusiasm about the project; from explaining the new film is a "continuation" rather than a reboot, to assurances that the film will "honour" the late Robin Williams.

After a first look at Johnson's character, Dr. Bravestone, co-star Kevin Hart also took to Instagram to share a shot from the production's first day of filming; collecting the main cast of Johnson, Hart, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black.

"Day 1 of shooting Jumanji is officially in the can," Hart wrote. "We had a amazing first day. The chemistry & energy of our cast & crew was beyond amazing!!!! This movie is going to be dope as hell... can't wait to get back to work tomorrow."

The shot doesn't reveal that much - apart from Gillan's stomach, thanks to a slightly questionable choice of outfit for jungle exploration - though fans can at least get a vague sense of the types of characters inhabiting this new adventure, with the quartet looking like some kind of expedition group.



Jumanji will hit UK cinemas 28 July 2017.