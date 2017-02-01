If anyone knows their way around a blockbuster, it’s Steven Spielberg, the director of such cinematic classics as Jaws, Raiders of the Lost Ark, and E.T.

Under any other director, Jurassic Park could have been a complete disaster (as proven by two of the sequels), but Spielberg created another awe-inducing classic.

Despite being release in 1993, a storyboard revealing an alternative ending for the film has only just been released, with Gizmodo verifying its authenticity.

Ten pages, posted to the Facebook Page Jurassic Time and coming from effects specialist Phil Tippett storyboard binder, reveal what could have been.

Rather than a tense face-off between the T-Rex and Velociraptors, the T-Rex chases down Grant and the kids as they jump onto a helicopter, the chopper only just escaping the dinosaurs clutches.

There have been other alternative endings released before - notably, on the DVD extras, one featured Grant, Ellie and the kids teaming up with Hammond to take down the velociraptors - but this is one of the first times this particular storyboard has been made public.

Spielberg, of course, went with neither idea, deciding instead with the iconic battle between the Velociraptor and T-Rex as the family escape back to the helicopter (without anything chasing them).

Meanwhile, Colin Trevorrow has revealed plot details regarding Jurassic World 2, explaining how the film will deal with animal rights.