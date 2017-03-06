With DC's past two entries - Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad - having failed to really land with fans in the way Warner Bros. may have hoped, it's inevitable the studio will go all out to impress with Justice League.

This is the studio's big, glorious team-up film; its one chance to establish its main corral of superheroes - Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Aquaman, and Cyborg - meaning everything's got to be as big and flashy as possible.

Director Zack Snyder has certainly been working hard to build hype for the film, as he currently finds himself in the depths of the post-production process; having already revealed a brief glimpse at footage of Aquaman doing his merman thing.

He's now revealed another small teaser, letting fans take a look at the new Batmobile; a souped-up, beast of a ride that's been fitted with a slew of brand new weaponry.

For example, there's a pair of automated guns on either side of the car's hood and an over-sized rifle sitting on top of the windshield; though the vehicle's main body still seems to be the same.

Justice League - Comic-Con Trailer

While Justice League will certainly hope to up the spectacle, it's also a crucial move in the DCEU's move towards revamping the tone of its films. Warner Bros.' own head of DC Films, Geoff Johns, has confessed past films were perhaps too focused on being "gritty and dark", stressing his plans to bring a more "hopeful and optimistic" view to the extended universe.

"I think Justice League again is," screenwriter Will Beall has also said. "What you’re going to see — I hope I’m not going to get in trouble for saying this — but it’s much more fun, much poppier, than … I haven’t seen Wonder Woman yet, but Batman vs Superman was a little more somber."



Justice League lands in the UK on 17 November.