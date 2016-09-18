Justice League director Zack Snyder decided to add to Batman Day celebrations with a small treat for fans, unveiling our first look at the new film's own Commissioner Gordon (Whiplash's J.K. Simmons).

Following the first reveal of Ben Affleck's new tactical Batsuit, a sleeker model which entirely consists of rippling abs, Snyder also took to Twitter unveil a moody shot of an iconic moment in any Batman narrative - the scene in which Commissioner Gordon ascends to the rooftops to light the Bat Signal over Gotham's skyline.

Dressed in a traditional trenchcoat, what the photograph fails to explain is the reasoning behind Simmons getting so ripped for the role; with a shot released back in June showing the actor working on his muscles with the aid of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's own personal trainer. Is this just a standard requirement for anyone entering Snyder's DC universe, or is Commissioner Gordon planning to beat to a pulp a few Gotham villains himself?

Everything currently coming from the Justice League set looks to be falling stylistically in line with Snyder's previous contributions, Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice; though DC chief Geoff Johns has admitted Warner Bros. is attempting to address criticisms of its overly "gritty and dark" tone, something that's clearly visible in Comic-Con's relatively wisecracking first teaser for the film.

Elsewhere, Henry Cavill's manager has confirmed the actor's involvement in Man of Steel 2, which had previously been reported as a top priority for the studio; though Warner Bros. is also going ahead with the reported Harley Quinn solo film, thanks to its 'first-look' deal with actress Margot Robbie.



Justice League hits cinemas 17 November 2017.