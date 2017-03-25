The first full Justice League trailer has landed, eight months after the first official footage was shared at Comic-Con.

In the trailer, which features a cover of The Beatles' 'Come Together' fans see Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne telling Wonder Wonder Woman that a new threat is coming, and that they have to be ready.

They gather Aquaman (Jason Momoa) The Flash (Ezra Miller), and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) for some CGI-loaded action.

There are also a few brief looks at Amy Adam’s Lois Lane and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon.

Directed by Zack Snyder, (Man of Steel, along with the much-derided Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), Justice League is DC's answer to Marvel's Avengers.

While the mood throughout the trailer is generally pretty dark, there are also a few fun moments that suggest that, hopefully, the film won't take itself too seriously (something filmmakers had promised).

"What are your superpowers again?" The Flash asks as he gets into the Batmobile. "I'm rich," Bruce Wayne answers.

Justice League is released on 17 November 2017.